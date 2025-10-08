Bilaspur landslide revives painful memories of Himachal’s Kotrupi tragedy that killed 48 in 2017

In a devastating repeat of past tragedy, at least 15 people lost their lives and several others remain missing after a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred in the Bhalughat area, which falls under the Jhandutta Assembly constituency.

The ill-fated bus, carrying an estimated 30 to 35 passengers, was travelling from Marotan to Ghumarwin when the mountainside suddenly gave way, burying the vehicle under tons of debris.

“The entire mountain came crashing down. It was terrifying. The chances of survival for those still trapped are bleak,” said a police official involved in the ongoing rescue operations.

Three people were pulled alive from the rubble, bringing a small glimmer of hope, even as search and rescue teams continue to comb through the debris in search of more survivours. The rescue operation, led by the district administration, police, and disaster response teams, is still underway amid challenging terrain and unstable weather conditions.

This tragic incident has revived painful memories of the catastrophic Kotrupi landslide of August 13, 2017, which remains one of the deadliest natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh’s history.

Back in 2017, incessant rainfall had triggered a massive landslide on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway (NH-154), wiping out a 150-meter stretch of road near Kotrupi village in Mandi district.

The landslide buried homes, vehicles, and two Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses that had briefly halted at a roadside kiosk for refreshments.

In total, 48 lives were lost, with no survivours from the buried bus. One of the HRTC buses involved in the Kotrupi disaster was an AC bus (HP-63-5840) en route from Manali to Katra with 10 passengers.

It was swept away near Urla village in Padhar sub-division, about 35 km from Mandi town. Three passengers died on the spot, while others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The second bus (HP-73-4423), traveling from Chamba to Manali, was flung 1,000 meters down the valley and completely buried under the landslide debris. Both the Kotrupi and Bilaspur incidents serve as stark reminders of the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous regions during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Experts have repeatedly warned about the increasing frequency and intensity of such natural disasters, often worsened by deforestation, unregulated construction, and climate change. As Bilaspur mourns its dead, and the search continues for those still unaccounted for, questions are once again being raised about preparedness, early warning systems, and infrastructure safety in the hilly state.

Authorities have urged locals and travelers to avoid unnecessary movement in landslide-prone areas, especially during periods of heavy rain. The state government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and assured all possible assistance to the injured and affected.