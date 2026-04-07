Nature’s blow: Hailstorms ravage apple belt at crucial bloom stage in Himachal

Unseasonal and intense hailstorms over the past few days have inflicted widespread damage across key apple-growing regions of the state, leaving orchardists staring at heavy losses during one of the most critical phases of the crop cycle.

The impact was particularly severe on Sunday, with Rohru, Aani, Karsog and Rampur among the worst-hit areas.

Social media platforms have been inundated with visuals capturing the scale of destruction. Photographs and videos show anti-hail nets torn apart or sagging under the sheer weight of accumulated hail, in many cases snapping branches of apple trees. In orchards without protective nets, the situation is even more alarming, with hail shredding leaves and delicate blossoms entirely.

“This spell of hail has been unusually intense and prolonged. In some locations, it lasted between 15 and 30 minutes, covering slopes in a thick white layer that resembled snowfall,” said a local observer.

The timing of the hailstorms has compounded the damage. Most orchards are currently in the pink bud stage or early bloom, a phase highly sensitive to external stress. Any injury at this stage directly affects pollination and fruit set, determining the eventual yield.

Dr Usha Sharma, head of KVK, Shimla, explained that damage to buds and flowers can have cascading effects.

“If the pink bud or the flower is injured, pollination is disrupted, reducing fruit set. Moreover, such injuries increase susceptibility to fungal infections later, impacting both the quality and quantity of the produce,” she said.

Concerns are far from over. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms for April 7 and 8, heightening anxiety among growers already reeling from recent losses.

Adding to the uncertainty is the looming threat of frost. Continuous rain, hail, and even snowfall in higher reaches have led to a sharp drop in temperatures. Experts warn that if clear skies follow precipitation, frost conditions could develop rapidly.

“Frost at the pink bud and flowering stage can be even more destructive than hail. Given the current temperature trends, the risk over the next few days is significant,” Dr Sharma cautioned.

The adverse weather pattern signals yet another challenging year for apple growers. Orchards in lower elevations had already suffered due to inadequate chilling during winter and lack of moisture, resulting in poor bloom and weak fruit set. Now, as mid- and high-altitude orchards reached a promising stage, back-to-back hailstorms and falling temperatures have dealt a severe blow.

If such conditions persist, the cumulative impact could lead to a substantial decline in overall production, further straining the livelihoods of growers dependent on the crop.

Shielding orchards: Why growers must insure

With hailstorms becoming more frequent and intense, the Department of Horticulture is urging growers to adopt risk mitigation strategies, particularly hail insurance.

Under the scheme, farmers can receive compensation of up to Rs 450 per plant for hail-induced damage by paying a premium of Rs 22.50/ plant. However, enrolment must be completed in December, well before the onset of the crop season.

Officials point out that when combined with the Market Intervention Scheme, which facilitates procurement of damaged or culled apples, growers can recover a significant portion of their losses.

“Insurance, along with market support mechanisms, can act as a financial cushion in years of extreme weather,” said Kushal Mehta, an official with the Department of Horticulture.