BJP’s efforts failed, there is no threat to our government in Himachal now: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s attempt to destabilize its government in Himachal Pradesh has failed and there is no longer any threat to the Congress government there.

Congress communication department in-charge Jairam Ramesh, without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the strategy of bringing down the government of PM Modi and his ‘Chanakya’ Shah has failed.

He said that the intervention of Congress leadership to save the government in Himachal has been successful and the dreams of BJP leadership have been shattered.

He said, “Various things are going on in the media regarding Himachal, but we want to make one thing very clear that the efforts of the Prime Minister and the so-called Chanakya in the state have completely failed.

“After the intervention of the Congress leadership and the promptness of our observers, the situation there is completely under the control of the Congress.”

Jairam Ramesh said, “Like other states, the BJP in Himachal too had started the game of money power, power and muscle power to destabilize the Congress government elected by the people with absolute majority, but they failed because the people of Himachal Blessings are with Congress. After this incident our resolve has become stronger. We will continue to serve the people of Himachal.”