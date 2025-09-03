Heavy rainfall swells Pong Dam, water level above danger mark for 4th day

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been forced to continue releasing water from the Pong Dam due to the rising water level, which has been above the danger mark for four consecutive days.

As of Wednesday, the reservoir level reached 1,394.15 feet, nearly four feet above the danger mark of 1,390 feet, marking the highest level this season.

According to BBMB officials, the water inflow into the Pong Dam was measured at 1,55,261 cusecs at 1 pm on Wednesday.

To regulate the storage, engineers operated six power-generating units, releasing 16,988 cusecs through turbines, and opened the spillway gates to discharge 62,949 cusecs. The combined outflow stood at 79,937 cusecs, significantly lower than the incoming water.

Water Inflow: 1,55,261 cusecs

Water Release through Turbines: 16,988 cusecs

Water Release through Spillway Gates: 62,949 cusecs

Combined Outflow: 79,937 cusecs

At MHC (Mukerian Hydel Channel), the discharge was recorded at 11,500 cusecs, while further downstream at Shahnehar Barrage, flows touched 68,437 cusecs, indicating heavy water movement towards the Punjab plains.

On Tuesday, the outflow/release of water was recorded at 78,891 cusecs, on Monday it was 1,09,920 cusecs and on Sunday also it was 1,09,920 cusecs.

The rising water level has raised concerns for low-lying areas in Indora and Fatehpur sub-divisions of Kangra district and adjoining districts of Punjab.

Farmers along the Beas belt are particularly vulnerable, with reports of standing paddy fields already under stress due to floods.

Meanwhile, the BBMB has been carefully balancing the inflow and outflow of water to prevent a sudden surge downstream.

However, with the water level continuing to rise, the board is being forced to discharge heavy outflows to ensure the safety of the dam.