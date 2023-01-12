The Journey from Pandoh to Aut will be Pleasant before March 31, 5 Tunnels will be Opened

Five of the ten tunnels being constructed from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the strategically important Kitarpur-Manali four-lane project will be opened for traffic before March 31. The construction work of the tunnels has been completed and now work is being done to restore the traffic from here.

Let us inform that in the Pandoh Bypass Takoli project, the fourlane is being passed through tunnels. For this, the construction work of ten tunnels is going on here. Afcons Infrastructure Company is executing this work through Shahpurji Pallonji.

90 percent work of this project worth 26250 crores has been done, out of which 65 percent part has been made functional. During the rainy season from Hanogi to Jhalogi, there is maximum risk of falling of stones from the hill, in view of which NHAI is now working towards smoothening the five tunnels built here for traffic.

Adarsh Panhotra, team leader of Shahpurji Pallonji Company, said that the traffic will be made smooth through the five tunnels soon, efforts and work are going on in this direction. Explain that earlier this project was to be completed by September, 2021, but due to the lockdown, the target was set to complete this work by June, 2022.

Due to the increase in the length of the first two tunnels of the project, separate approval had to be taken for this and now their work is being carried forward day and night at a fast pace. Team leader Adarsh Panhotra said that a target has been set to complete the entire project by March 2024.