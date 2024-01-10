Buses started running from Manali-Kiratpur four-lane

Kullu: Now HRTC has reduced the fare for Delhi. HRTC has provided great relief to the people of the country and the world by reducing fares. This is great news for travelers coming to Kullu-Manali from across the country and the world.

According to the information, Volvo buses coming from Manali to Delhi, Manali to Chandigarh, Delhi to Manali, and Chandigarh to Manali are now running through the Manali-Kiratpur four-lane. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation has reduced the fare of Volvo buses by running on four lanes.

Now the distance between Manali-Delhi has also reduced due to the four lanes. Let us tell you that Volvo buses used to go to Delhi via Mandi, Sundernagar, Bilaspur, and Sawarghat and came to Manali via this route. Now the passengers have got a big relief from the distance to Swarghat.

At the same time, the problem of traffic jam will also be relieved. This distance was 592 kilometers. Now with four lanes, this distance has reduced to 556 kilometers. Hence, the Manali-Delhi distance was reduced by 35 kilometers.

Now the bus will reach Manali from Delhi one and a half to two hours earlier through four lanes, which will make the journey of the passengers pleasant.

The fare of Volvo from Manali to Delhi was Rs 1689. Now, due to Volvo buses running on four lanes, the fare has been kept at Rs 1589. Therefore, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation has given great relief to the passengers by reducing the fare by Rs 100.

Four Volvo buses are providing services from the Kullu HRTC depot.

Five Volvo buses of HRTC Kullu depot run on the Manali-Delhi route and four Volvo buses of HRTC run on the Manali-Chandigarh route. From Monday, HRTC management has reduced the fares of Volvo buses running Manali-Delhi and Manali-Chandigarh.

Therefore, the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane has become a relief for passengers from all sides. RM Kullu DK Narang said that now Volvo buses are being driven on four lanes. The fares of these buses have been reduced.