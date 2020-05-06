2nd Covid fatality as Mandi youth dies

A 21-year-old youth from the Sarkaghat area in Mandi, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Tuesday, the second fatality in the hill state. He was suffering from renal problem.

A 30-year-old youth belonging to Jogindernagar and working at a multinational company in Delhi also tested positive yesterday. His sample taken at the Nerchowk medical college twice confirmed it to be a Covid death.

This is the second Covid death in the state as earlier, one US-returned Tibetan had died at the Tanda medical college, Kangra.

The youth was earlier referred to the Nerchowk college from Sarkaghat after he developed high-grade fever along with breathing problem. Later in the evening, he was brought to the IGMC, Shimla, where he died around 5.30 pm today. Being a chronic renal patient, he was highly vulnerable.

A 30-year-old youth belonging to Jogindernagar and working at a multinational company in New Delhi also tested positive yesterday. The youth had returned home on April 29. Another 26-year-old girl from Gurdaspur, who had been residing at a labour hostel at Jhad Majri in Baddi, too, tested positive, although at her native place where she returned on April 28. She will be added to the corona cases in Punjab.

The two new cases have come at a time when Himachal was aiming to become Covid-free. The number of total cases has risen to 42, with two active cases.

Source : The Tribune