Nod to Rs 93 crore Central funds for strengthening embankments: Minister

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 93.55 crore for the special repair and strengthening of embankments along vulnerable stretches of National Highway-154A.

The approval, he said, follows the Himachal Pradesh government’s persistent efforts to secure urgent financial support for this repeatedly damaged corridor.

Singh noted that the state had been pressing the issue in view of the extensive harm caused to the highway during successive monsoon seasons, particularly in Chamba district. “A detailed assessment of losses was carried out after the recent monsoon disaster.

I personally visited the affected sites and held extensive discussions with the local administration and technical officials. The matter was then pursued rigorously with the Government of India for early release of funds,” he said.

Highlighting the risks posed by frequent landslides, erosion and recurring disruptions to commuters, the minister said the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has now granted both technical and administrative approval after scrutinising the proposal submitted by the Public Works Department.

The project, covering the Chakki-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour stretch, will be executed under close monitoring to prevent delays and cost escalations.

According to the approved timeline, 30 per cent of the work is targeted for completion in 2025-26, with full physical completion slated for 2026-27.