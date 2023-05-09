10th-12th class result will be out after May 20

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will declare the 10th and 12th class exam results after May 20. This time also the list of candidates included in the top 10 may increase.

At present, the examinations of board classes are being held under the term system. In the 10th-12th board examinations held in the year 2022, 169 candidates made their place in merit.

According to the information, in the year 2022, the result of the 10th and 12th class was declared in the last week of June. But this time the board management is preparing to declare the result in the last week of May.

In the two-class science, arts, and commerce faculties submitted in the year 2022, 92 examinees made it to the top 10, including 67 girls, while 10 were boys.

Apart from this, 92 students were included in the 10th class merit list. Out of these, 76 girl students, while 16 boys were able to make it to the top 10. At the same time, it is expected that the number of toppers will increase in the result.

The reason for the increasing number of students in the merit list is the term system. If any candidate has not done well in the term-1 exam paper then he/she is working hard during the term-2 exam to increase his/her marks.

This is the reason why the number of toppers is continuously increasing after the introduction of the term system as compared to previous years. Board Secretary Dr. Vishal Sharma says that the board management is trying to get the result out by the end of this month. Preparations for this have gone on in full swing.