Expedite road restoration work in Himachal, Nadda urges Gadkari

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda today urged the Central Government to expedite the restoration of roads damaged during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal.

Nadda, who met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, sought assistance for the repair and restoration of damaged roads in Himachal.

Gadkari assured Nadda of full cooperation from his ministry for the repair of damaged roads in Himachal. Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan also accompanied Nadda.

The BJP national president said that Gadkari assured him that the repair of all damaged roads would be undertaken on a war footing.

Nadda said, “Himachal Pradesh is continuously receiving funds from the Central Government under the NDRF and the SDRF and more than Rs 5,000 crore has been released to the hill state.

The Centre has always helped Himachal and come to the rescue of the state in the time of need. In the aftermath of the 2023 monsoon disaster, which caused huge devastation in Kullu and Manali, the Centre provided Rs 3,146 crore to the state government.”

He said even now, the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had released Rs 2,006 crore to Himachal under the NDRF, which increases the total assistance to Rs 5,152 crore.