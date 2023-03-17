Sukhu government's first budget today

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will present the first budget of his tenure on Friday. He has already spoken about taking tough decisions.

In such a situation, it is believed that the Chief Minister can take new steps in the direction of increasing the income by imposing several cesses or fees that come under the purview of the state.

This year being not an election year, the chances of the budget being populist are slim.

However, the chief minister may focus more on primary sector components such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and the manufacturing sector. This budget of the state can be between 55 to 60 thousand crore rupees.

The Chief Minister will start his speech on the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2023-24 at exactly 11:00 am. Everyone’s eyes are fixed on what the Chief Minister is going to do in this budget.

After taking over the power, the Chief Minister is continuously blaming the previous Jairam government for the economic plight accusing the previous government of taking huge loans.

In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on how he manages his finances. Every year the budget of the previous governments remains deficit. It will also have to be seen how much deficit there will be in this budget.

The situation will also be clear on how much budget will be there for development and how much will be spent on the employees and pensioners.

The Chief Minister is constantly talking about coming to power to change the system. Apart from taking many tough decisions for this, he can also bring out many new schemes.