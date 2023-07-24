Bir Billing Paragliding Pre World Cup in October, approval from PWCA

Shimla: A seven-day Paragliding Pre World Cup will be organized in Billing, the world-famous valley of paragliding, in October. It will be organized from October 26 to November 2, 2023.

Billing Paragliding Association President Anurag Sharma said that cross country competition will be organized in this Pre World Cup to be held in October. He told that it is necessary to have cross country paragliding pre world Cup to get the pre world Cup done.

Billing Paragliding Association successfully organized Paragliding World Cup for the first time in the year 2015.

Anurag Sharma said that under the guidelines of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the Billing Paragliding Association had applied for conducting the Pre World Cup.

For this, the efforts of Tourism Corporation President Raghuveer Singh Wali and MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal are commendable. Anurag informed that the preliminary approval has been received by PWCA, the apex body of paragliding, for organizing this Pre World Cup.

Soon it is also likely to get approval from FI. The Pre World Cup will be organized by the Billing Paragliding Association in association with the State Tourism Department.

Association’s efforts paid off

Anurag Sharma said that after successfully organizing the Accuracy Pre World Cup in Billing in April, 2023, efforts have been started by the Billing Paragliding Association to conduct the Pre World Cup in October. The efforts of the association have paid off, which will now organize another Pre World Cup in October.