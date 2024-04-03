Himachal: Students from class 3rd to 5th will no longer study Sanskrit, School Education Board issued notification.

After the introduction of Sanskrit subject, the burden of children's education had increased. It was also worrying that the teachers did not have much knowledge of Sanskrit subject.

The decision to introduce Sanskrit subject in primary schools of the state has been withdrawn by the government. A notification regarding this has been issued by Himachal School Education Board. This decision is being considered as a relief for primary school teachers, because in many schools only one teacher is posted. After the introduction of Sanskrit subject, the burden of children’s education had increased. It was also worrying that the teachers did not have much knowledge of Sanskrit subject.

According to the information, books on Sanskrit subject have also been printed by Himachal School Education Board and have reached the schools. Meanwhile, it has now been decided to remove the topic. Primary schools in the district are already facing shortage of teachers. On top of that, a total of eight classes including Nursery, LKG, UKG and one other subject of Sanskrit were also loaded. Due to this, teachers and children had to face a lot of problems throughout the year.

In the year 2023, an issue was raised with the administration regarding the problems of teachers and children. Education Minister Rohit Thakur had assured to solve this, the effect of which is now visible.

District Primary Teachers Association head Rakesh Sharma, general secretary Satendra Minhas, heads of all sections and other primary teachers have welcomed this decision of the government. At the same time, Vishal Sharma, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, says that the subject of Sanskrit was started in the last academic session from class 3rd to 5th, but due to difficulties faced by the children and teachers, a notification was issued to stop it.