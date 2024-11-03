Paonta Sahib Forest Division cracks down on illegal mining

In a decisive move to curb illegal mining and protect Himachal Pradesh’s fragile environment, the Paonta Sahib Forest Division has intensified its crackdown under the leadership of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aishwarya Raj.

Throughout October, the division’s field staff conducted a series of surprise raids that resulted in Rs 6.84 lakh in fines across 29 cases, the highest monthly penalty the division has ever imposed for illegal mining.

The recent raids, uncovering operations involving tractors, trucks, and tractor-trailers, spanned four key areas: 14 cases in Paonta, five in Majra, three in Girinagar and seven in Bhagani. These actions form part of a larger strategy aimed at deterring unlawful resource extraction that threatens local ecosystems and communities. The heightened vigilance reflects the division’s commitment to sustainable resource management and environmental conservation.

Since the start of 2024, the division has levied penalties totaling Rs 43.4 lakh across 222 cases, signaling a sharp rise in enforcement actions against illegal mining. In the period from January 2023 to date, cumulative penalties have reached approximately Rs 86 lakh. This marked increase demonstrates the division’s dedication to combating illicit mining practices that harm biodiversity and contribute to environmental degradation, such as soil erosion, river pollution and habitat destruction.

DFO Aishwarya Raj highlighted the importance of these efforts, stating: “Our aim is to curb illegal mining operations that deplete natural resources and threaten local ecosystems. This initiative is about penalties as well as raising awareness and ensuring compliance with environmental laws.”

In alignment with the state government’s commitment to ecological conservation, the Paonta Forest Division has strengthened its enforcement techniques, conducting surprise inspections and working closely with law enforcement to prevent offenders from evading penalties. Under a zero-tolerance policy led by DFO Raj, the division’s actions are setting an example within Himachal Pradesh, inspiring other divisions to take a firmer stance on similar issues.

By imposing record penalties, the Paonta Forest Division sends a clear message about the consequences of illegal mining. With continued vigilance and enforcement efforts planned, the Division aims not only to safeguard the region’s natural resources but also to serve as a deterrent against further unlawful activities. These measures underscore the importance of sustainable development while prioritizing the conservation of precious environmental resources.