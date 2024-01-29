Tragic road accident on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway

Shimla: Both youths riding the bike died in a massive collision between a tempo track and a bike near Pulgharat in Mandi city. Both the youths were going from Mandi side. This accident occurred late at night.

During the accident, the 22-year-old only son of Vidhi Chand of Gram Panchayat Patdighat, while the other youth was a resident of Killing village of Chelchowk area.

The post-mortem of both is being done at Zonal Hospital Mandi, while the traveler driver has suffered serious injuries.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police administration reached the spot and sent both of them to the hospital, after which both accident-affected vehicles were taken to the police station. Due to the accident, there was a traffic jam since morning as both the vehicles met with an accident in the middle of the road.

After lifting both the vehicles, the police also made the traffic smooth. ASP Mandi Sagar Chandra has confirmed the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigation as to what caused the accident.