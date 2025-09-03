Rain continues to pour misery in Himachal Pradesh; 4 of family among 9 dead

A series of severe rain-related disasters across Himachal Pradesh has left a trail of destruction, claiming nine lives with two others feared buried.

The most devastating incident occurred in Mandi district, where a major landslide struck the Jangambag area of Sundernagar, claiming seven lives, including four members of a family.

Similarly, a massive landslide in Kullu town flattened several houses in the Inner Akhara Bazar area, leaving two men feared trapped beneath the rubble.

In another rain-related incident in Shimla district, two women were killed and 15 injured after a bus was struck by shooting stones on National Highway-5 near Bithal.

In Mandi, the landslide hit two houses, trapping the victims under debris. Locals reported hearing loud rumbling noises just before the hillside gave way, engulfing the houses at its base. Panic ensued as terrified people rushed out of their homes.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said, “A massive rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident. It continued throughout the night and ended this morning.

Despite challenging conditions, three bodies were recovered last evening, three more by late night and one this morning.”

The victims have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (35), his daughter Kirat (3), wife Bharti (30), Shanti Devi (70), Surender Kaur (56), Om Prakash (64) and Rahul (25), all residents of Mandi district.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and local police rushed to the site.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, Additional District Magistrate Madan Kumar and Sundernagar SDM Amar Negi too were present at the site to oversee the night-long operation. As a precaution, the administration vacated nearby houses.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal expressed condolences.

The tragedy has intensified concern over the increasing frequency of landslides in the district, particularly during monsoon.

Experts and residents are calling for urgent action, including stricter land-use regulations, better drainage and enhanced early-warning systems to mitigate risks in vulnerable areas.

Negi said every possible help would be provided to the affected families and compensation would be given as per the relief manual.

The incident comes amid a series of weather-related disasters in the state, prompting calls for a comprehensive review of disaster preparedness and sustainable development planning in hilly regions.