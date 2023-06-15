Heavy rain before monsoon in Himachal; Yellow alert issued for ten districts

Shimla: Even before the arrival of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, the rainy season has started. Where there was heavy rain in many areas of the state including Mandi and Bilaspur on Tuesday night, the rains continued in many areas of the state including the capital Shimla on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, there has been rain as well as storm in many areas of Kangra district, due to which the crops of farmers and gardeners have been damaged. Heavy rains are expected in many districts of the state on Thursday as well.

The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert regarding this. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there will be heavy rains with strong storms in ten districts of the state.

Yellow alert has been issued for all the districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. During this, strong winds are also expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

According to the Meteorological Department, the period of rain, hailstorm, and storm will continue in the state for the coming few days. The yellow alert will continue in the state till June 18. After June 23, pre-monsoon showers will start in Himachal.

maximum temperature

Una 37, Shimla 25.2, Sundernagar 33.9, Bhuntar 31.5, Una 37, Nahan 32.6, Manali 24, Kangra 34.4, Bilaspur 34.5, Chamba Mein 32.9, Kufri 20.2, Hamirpur 35.5, Dalhousie 23.1 degree Celsius.

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, maximum rainfall has been recorded in Joginder Nagar in Mandi district on Wednesday.

50 mm of rain has been recorded here. Apart from this, 39 in Aghar, 25 in Nahan and Nayana Devi, 21 in Ghamrur and Kasauli, 20 in Badsar, 19 in Barthin, 17 in Bilaspur, 16 in Arki, 11 in Amb, Nagrota Suriyan and Nadaun, 10 in Shilaru and Mashobra, Nine mm of rain has been recorded in Una and eight mm in Kandaghat.

195 crore flows in pre-monsoon

The months from March to June are called the pre-monsoon season. So far this season, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 195 crore due to rain and hailstorm. Shimla has suffered the maximum loss of Rs 85 crore.

There is an estimate of loss of 91 crores in the horticulture sector and 54 crores in the agriculture sector. Apart from this, the Jal Shakti Department has estimated a loss of Rs 24 crore.