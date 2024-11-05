Residents oppose Baddi’s upgrade to corporation

Residents of Baddi are voicing strong opposition to a proposal to upgrade the Baddi Municipal Council to a municipal corporation, asserting it would primarily benefit industrialists and real estate developers while imposing higher taxes on locals.

Community members argue that a corporation would increase the financial burden on residents and have vowed to take legal action if the upgrade proceeds without their consent.

Prominent figures, including former Baddi Municipal Council vice-president Man Singh Mehta, BJP district secretary Gurmail Chawdhary and DS Chandel, a former BJP executive committee member, have publicly denounced the proposal.

They argue the upgrade would serve industrialists and developers exclusively, exacerbating challenges for ordinary residents. A similar attempt to elevate Baddi’s status was previously halted after widespread local protests during a BJP-led administration.

A significant concern raised by these residents is the plan to incorporate 15 gram panchayats, stretching from Kotiyan to Saned, into the proposed corporation. They highlight that these predominantly rural communities are opposed to the change, which they believe disregards their needs and circumstances.

Additionally, residents point out that the population of Baddi itself, estimated at around 29,000 as per the 2011 Census, has not been formally re-evaluated, suggesting the town may not meet the requirements for a corporation. With peripheral areas included, the combined population of Baddi, Barotiwala and 19 surrounding panchayats is estimated between 40,000 and 50,000—only just meeting the minimum criteria.

In contrast, residents of a Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) colony in Mandhala have submitted a request to be included in the upgraded corporation.

According to their representation to the Baddi SDM, Mandhala’s proximity to the Barotiwala industrial area and the urban nature of their community make it a fitting candidate for incorporation.

Led by their colony president, they argue that the area, which spans over 914 bighas and includes 880 residential plots, already possesses essential amenities such as a petrol pump, medical facility, community hall, club, nursery school, shopping centre, and even a police post.

The divergent views underscore the complexity of the proposal, with many fearing the upgrade will add undue tax burdens on locals while primarily catering to industrial and real estate interests.

Meanwhile, urbanised communities on Baddi’s outskirts see potential benefits in being included in the corporation’s jurisdiction, further complicating the decision for local authorities.

The move also has political connotation as a party in the Opposition usually opposes it while that in the ruling usually supports it.

In case the proposal sees the light of the day, a tug-of-war will be unavoidable to hold the coveted post of Mayor, which will be equally significant than an MLA’s post.