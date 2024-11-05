Run Kalka-Shimla heritage train on green hydrogen, CM Sukhu requests Vaishnaw

The Himachal government has urged the Union Ministry of Railways to explore the possibility of running the Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage train on green hydrogen.

In a letter written to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the minister to consider transforming this historic rail line into a green energy-powered route.

He added, “The state government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and has undertaken several initiatives to achieve this goal,” he stated.

Sukhu said the state government is working on a six-pronged strategy to transform Himachal into a certified Green Energy State, contributing significantly to India’s climate commitments and aligning with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This strategic transition will ensure a fair and just shift towards sustainable energy while also boosting the state’s economy, he stated.

The Chief Minister stated that Himachal was on track to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1500 Million Units (MUs) with renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power. “Currently, the state consumes 13,500 MUs of power, with a large portion already derived from renewable sources. Achieving 90 percent renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green State of the country,” said Sukhu.

This transition is expected to be completed within a year and will also allow industries in the state to apply for the ‘Eco Mark’, enhancing the value of their products, he stated.

He said that the Himachal government is focussing on solar power generation, with plans to establish a capacity of 2,000 MW over the next four to five years. Solar power generation has doubled in the last two years, reflecting the government’s commitment to this clean energy source.

The Chief Minister said that, in addition, the state government has launched the ‘Green Panchayat’ scheme, a decentralized renewable energy initiative in the State. Under this scheme, 500 KW grid-connected ground-mounted solar power plants are being set up at the panchayat level. Income from the sale of this power will be used to fund eco-friendly and sustainable development projects.

He further said that the state is also making significant progress in the production of ‘Green Hydrogen.’ The first facility, in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL), is underway and discussions with private investors for more such facilities are ongoing.

Sukhu said as part of the state’s efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs), 1,500 buses from the State Transport Corporation’s fleet of 3,200 buses will be replaced with electric buses over the next three years. Additionally, six major National Highways have been developed as green corridors for EVs.