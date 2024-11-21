Wildlife conservationist quits after 28 years of service

DS Dadwal, a distinguished Himachal Pradesh Forest Service officer, has resigned from his position, evoking strong reactions from environmental and wildlife activists.

Known for his unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation, Dadwal served in various capacities, including at the Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary, where his efforts significantly contributed to wildlife protection and documentation.

With a career spanning over 28 years, Dadwal was recently posted as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Pangi, a tribal region in Chamba district. Sources suggest his resignation stemmed from systemic challenges, including repeated denial of wildlife postings—a field he was deeply passionate about. Despite his expertise in wildlife management, Dadwal faced obstacles that left him disheartened and exhausted.

An anonymous forest official stated: “He was tired of fighting inequalities in the system. Despite his unparalleled skills and dedication, he was not given the opportunities he deserved.” Prabhat Bhatti, an environmentalist, expressed regret over Dadwal’s resignation, describing it as a major loss for the state’s forest and wildlife departments. “His hard-hitting approach against forest mafias and wildlife smugglers made him unpopular among some administrators and politicians. Yet, he was a trailblazer in wildlife management,” Bhatti remarked.

Dadwal’s work earned him recognition at national and international levels. He was a pioneer in vulture conservation and documented the bird diversity of Himachal Pradesh. His notable contributions include managing the Pong Dam Lake during its formative years, studying human-wildlife interactions, and educating local communities about biodiversity.

One of his celebrated achievements was empowering Pong Dam’s boatmen and Class IV employees with bird identification skills, elevating their expertise to match that of scientific communities. Dadwal authored significant works such as Birds of Himachal Pradesh, Volumes I and II, which delve into migratory bird patterns in Pong Dam Lake and other regions. He also penned several articles and delivered lectures on conservation at various platforms.

When contacted, he cited personal reasons for stepping down but refrained from elaborating. However, his decision has left a void in Himachal Pradesh’s wildlife conservation landscape.

Recognised as a field-oriented officer, Dadwal’s understanding of species-specific habitats and ecological nuances made him a sought-after expert. He collaborated with enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and research organisations to address wildlife management challenges.

Environmentalists believe that losing a figure as influential as Dadwal underscores the challenges faced by passionate individuals working within rigid systems. His departure is a somber reminder of the need to address systemic barriers and foster a culture that values expertise and commitment.