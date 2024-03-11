Chances of rain and snowfall in Himachal from today, yellow alert on 13-14

Shimla: The weather may worsen again in the state from Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of change in weather patterns due to a western disturbance from March 11 to 14. Yellow alert for rain and snowfall has been issued for March 13 and 14.

Rain and snow may occur in some middle and high-altitude areas on Monday and Tuesday. On March 13, a forecast of rain, snowfall in most middle and high altitude areas and rain in lower areas was issued.

Rain is forecast in some middle and high-altitude areas on March 14. On Saturday, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded at -11.4 degrees in Kukmaseri, while it was 25.2 degrees in Una, 19 in Shimla, 20.4 in Dharamshala, and 25.5 degrees in Manali.