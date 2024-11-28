Pratibha Singh heads to Delhi for Congress Working Committee meet

State Congress president Pratibha Singh left for New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday.

Apart from attending the CWC meeting, she will meet the party’s top brass and is likely to discuss the reconstitution of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is already in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the 16 Central observers, appointed by the All India Congress Committee to facilitate the reconstitution of the HPCC, headed to the districts assigned to them to gather feedback from the common people, grassroots party workers and local leaders.

In this connection, Rajiv Verma, the observer appointed by the AICC for district Shimla, today interacted with the leaders belonging to Shimla district at the state Congress headquarters and sought their opinion regarding the formation of District Congress and Block Congress Committees.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, all councilors of the party, and district Congress leaders shared their views with the observer. Besides, former MLAs Sohan Lal and Chiranji Lal Kashyap also met him.