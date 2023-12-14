Winter Holidays: Schools closed from 26th December to 11th January

Shimla: Holidays have been declared in schools and colleges due to winter holidays. As soon as the winter season has started. Accordingly, holidays have been declared in schools and colleges.

As per government orders, there will be a holiday in schools from December 26 to January 11, 2024, schools will start from January 12.

Schools will start in Outer Siraj on 16 February. On the other hand, Education Department Higher Deputy Director, Superintendent of Kullu Shanti Sharma, Satish Chand said that there will be holidays in Out Siraj from 1st January to 15th February and in other winter schools from 26th December to 11th January 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr. Roshan Lal, Principal of Government College, Kullu, says that there will be holidays in colleges from January 1 to February 5, 2024.