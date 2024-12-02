Sach Pass closed for winter

The Sach Pass, recently renamed as Sache Jot, a vital lifeline connecting the tribal Pangi Valley to Chamba district headquarters, has been closed for vehicular movement until further notice, marking the beginning of its annual winter closure.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal issued the order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, prioritising public safety and the prevention of untoward incidents.

The closure comes as temperatures at the 4,414-metre-high mountain pass have started to dip below freezing point.

In the order, Repaswal states that the SDM of Pangi (Killar) reported that the road surface is becoming increasingly icy, especially during the early morning and late evening hours.

Sudden snowfall in the region further raises the risk of travellers getting stranded. Acting on this advisory, district authorities decided to shut the route to ensure the safety of residents and travellers.

Given the challenging road conditions, the SDM had requested the district administration to issue a public advisory, warning residents and visitors about the hazards of travelling through Sach Pass.

While the closure of Sach Pass is an annual phenomenon, it significantly impacts the residents of Pangi Valley.

For months, they will now have to rely on alternative routes through Manali or Jammu and Kashmir, which stretch the travel distance to Chamba from 172 km to over 650 km. This detour, though necessary, increases the cost and time for accessing essential services or visiting family members in other parts of the district.

Sach Pass, known for its breathtaking vistas and challenging terrain, remains a symbol of resilience and connectivity for the people of Pangi Valley.

Characterised by harsh terrain and severe climatic conditions, Pangi remains one of the most backward regions in Himachal Pradesh.

Separated from the rest of the state by the Pir Panjal mountain range, the region has limited connectivity, particularly during the winter, when the alternative routes to get closed when it snows heavily.