Heavy rains in Chamba district, flood like situation in Saluni subdivision

Shimla: Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, a flood-like situation has been created in the Saluni sub-division. Due to the rain, water entered many houses.

Some houses have also been damaged. Acting Sub-Divisional Officer Vinod Kumar said that the water level in the drain has increased due to heavy rains.

The houses of five families have been evacuated. They have been given shelter at a safe place. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the state for four days.

There is a warning of heavy rain till July 22 in many parts of the plains, middle and high mountain districts. The rain is forecast to continue in the state till July 24.