Shimla imposes ban on public gatherings on 10 locations

The Shimla district administration has enforced a two-month ban on public meetings, processions, rallies, protests, and similar activities in 10 key areas of the state capital.

The restrictions, issued under Section 6 of the Punjab State Security Act, 1953, aim to maintain public order and include areas such as Chotta Shimla to Ridge and Kennedy House, Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple, and Chotta Shimla Chowk to Raj Bhawan, among others.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, also prohibits carrying objects that could be used as weapons in these areas.

The ban applies immediately but excludes police, paramilitary or military personnel on duty. Events in these restricted areas require prior permission from competent authorities. Violators will face legal action.

Additionally, the DC has mandated that employers, contractors and businesspersons in Shimla district cannot hire migrant workers for informal jobs without registering their details, including a passport-sized photograph, with the respective Station House Officer (SHO).

Individuals intending to engage in self-employment or informal work in Shimla must inform the local police station in advance.

Failure to comply will lead to punitive action under Section 223 of the Indian Citizen Security Code, 2023. These measures, effective immediately, are part of broader efforts to ensure security and maintain order in the district.