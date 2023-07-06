Sukhu government will give government land to those who come under the control of Kangra airport

Kangra: The biggest tension of the families who were displaced due to the expansion of Kangra airport has come to an end. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has made a big announcement for the displaced.

State’s Sukhu government wants to make Kangra district the tourism capital, for which it is very important to have a strong air and road network in the district.

This is the reason why the government is expanding Kangra airport, so that Kangra district can be covered on the world stage in tourism. Now the biggest fear of the people whose land is coming in the expansion is that of being homeless.

But Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu clarified the government’s position on this on Wednesday. CM said through virtual medium from Chandigarh that Kangra airport will be expanded to increase the number of international and domestic tourists, for which the process of land acquisition has been done.

He assured that the state government would provide government land to the oustees so that no family was left homeless in the process of land acquisition. The happiness and prosperity of the people is the aim of the government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of Adarsh Police Station Shahpur through virtual medium. He said that efforts were being made to improve the air service including construction of a hangar for helicopters at Palampur.

He said that training course related to drone pilot and mechanic has been started in ITI Shahpur. He said that Agriculture Minister Prof. A cabinet sub-committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Chandra Kumar to look into the issue of Himachal Pradesh’s 7.19 percent stake in Chandigarh.

He criticized the previous BJP government for neglecting the interests of the state in various projects, especially the power projects undertaken by SJVN.

