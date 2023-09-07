Cabinet meeting on September 14, may decide on pre primary teacher recruitment

Shimla: The decision to recruit 4700 pre-primary teachers in Himachal Pradesh can be taken in the proposed cabinet meeting on September 14.

In the departmental review meeting, Education Minister Rohit Thakur directed the officials to speed up the preparation of proposals in this regard.

The Education Minister also took updates regarding YS Parmar Loan Scheme and Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Scheme.

Minister Rohit Thakur along with new Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary Pankaj Roy, and Education Directors Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma and Ghanshyam Chand held a review meeting in the Secretariat.

In the meeting, instructions were given to complete the budget announcements of the Chief Minister soon. During the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, he was also asked to collect information on matters related to the Education Department well in time.

In the cabinet meeting to be held on September 14, it was asked to prepare the proposals related to the education department soon. The Education Minister said that the government is completely serious about the recruitment of pre-primary teachers.

Information regarding this recruitment has been collected from the Central Government as well as NCTE. Details of recruitment of pre-primary teachers in neighboring states have also been collected. Now the cabinet will be informed about the options related to recruitment.

The Education Minister also reviewed the Dr. YS Parmar Loan Scheme to be launched for students from economically weaker families to pursue higher education. Rajiv Gandhi also asked to speed up the construction of day boarding schools.