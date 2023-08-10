Cloud burst in Sirmauri Tal village, 70 families left their homes

Shimla: On Wednesday, a cloudburst caused massive devastation in Sirmauri Tal of Muglawala Panchayat of Paonta Sahib Assembly Constituency in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. Kuldeep Singh’s house got buried under the debris due to cloudburst.

There is a possibility of some people getting buried in the house. No administrative officer, rescue team or public representative could reach the spot till 11:00 pm. On the other hand, after the cloudburst, the water flow of Giri river has increased.

People of about 70 families of Sirmauri Tal have left their homes at night and have come on the National Highway. However, the people of the surrounding villages have joined the rescue work.

SDM GS Cheema said that efforts are being made to reach the village after receiving the information, but due to fallen debris and trees, problems are being faced at various places. After the incident, the villagers of nearby villages including Muglawala, Kartarpur reached Sirmauri Tal.