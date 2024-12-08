Plan to include health education in school syllabus: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was contemplating to include health education in the school curriculum to create awareness from an early age.

He was speaking at a function organised as a part of the Ni-Kshay Abhiyan here.

Sukhu said that the 100-day Ni-Kshay Abhiyan was a significant step towards making Himachal Pradesh TB-free. Its aim was to ensure timely identification of TB cases, effective treatment and increased awareness within communities.

“The health sector remains the top priority for the state government and several reforms are being implemented to improve the system. Emergency departments in hospitals are being upgraded and tenders for modern equipment for medical colleges have already been issued,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that within a year, the people of the state would have access to advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

He said that the campaign would be conducted in all districts with special focus on vulnerable and marginalised groups.

He appealed to everyone to actively participate in the Ni-Kshay Abhiyan camps in their areas and encourage people to recognise TB symptoms and seek timely testing.

He expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh was on the path to becoming TB-free in the near future. “The state government has allocated additional Rs 2 crore for the Chief Minister’s TB Eradication Scheme, supplementing the Central Government’s budget.

Since 13 per cent of the state’s population is above 60 years, ensuring early diagnosis and prevention is crucial for the elderly,” he added. He stressed the importance of awareness and healthy lifestyles for the younger generation to prevent diseases.

Sukhu said that the referral system in government health institutions was being replaced with a robust system of care. “To attract and retain specialists, the government is considering to increase monthly allowances for super-specialist doctors from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh and for specialist doctors to Rs 1 lakh,” he added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil urged everyone to remain vigilant about TB and get timely check-up for the early treatment of the disease. He said that Himachal Pradesh had one of the highest TB screening rates in the country.

He added that the state government was also providing monthly financial assistance to ensure that nutritional needs of TB patients were met.