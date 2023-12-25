Atal Tunnel restored for tourists

Tourists had a lot of fun amidst the snow. Enjoyed adventure sports like paragliding, horse riding and mountain biking in Solanganala. There was snowfall in Atal Tunnel Rohtang on Saturday.

In view of the danger of vehicles skidding during snowfall, the administration had closed Atal Tunnel for tourists. After the weather cleared on Sunday, all types of vehicles were sent towards Atal Tunnel.

Tourists reached Sissu and Koksar via Atal Tunnel. In this regard, DSP Manali KD Sharma said that Atal Tunnel has been restored for tourists.

On Sunday, all types of tourist vehicles were sent towards Lahaul. He has appealed to the tourists to make travel plans only after considering the weather conditions.

As soon as the weather opens, Atal Tunnel has reopened for tourists on Sunday. A huge crowd of tourists gathered from Manali to Sissu in Lahaul Valley. Tourists enjoyed the cool valleys amidst snow in Sissu.