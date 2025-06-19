Trilokinath shrine at Baijnath awaits restoration

The Trilokinath shrine, located within the ancient Shiva temple complex in Baijnath town of Kangra district, continues to await restoration nearly a year after suffering damage during the 2023 monsoon.

The shrine has experienced a slide of a few centimetres towards the left side from its original level and has witnessed development of structural cracks.

The underlying rocky platform has exhibited signs of weakening and softening due to prolonged exposure to moisture, leading to differential subsidence.

Despite the passage of time, the restoration work has not yet commenced, leaving devotees and local residents concerned about the safety of the temple complex.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains this centuries-old monument, is yet to sanction the budget acting on the detailed project report and estimates prepared for the repair work.

The files containing these crucial documents are reportedly gathering dust in the ASI offices with no clear timeline for when the necessary funds will be sanctioned.

As a temporary measure, the ASI has wrapped the damaged shrine with a piece of cloth and no one can even look inside this small shrine.

Maybe due to safety concerns, devotees are not being allowed to pay obeisance at the shrine, which has been cordoned off, since the incident.

This small shrine, considered highly sacred by devotees, remains inaccessible, adding to the anguish of the pilgrims who visit Baijnath, one of the most revered Shiva temples in North India.

Locals and temple management committees have repeatedly urged the authorities to expedite the restoration process, emphasising both the religious importance and historical value of the shrine.

The delay in repairs has also raised concerns about the vulnerability of the structure to further damage if left unattended through another

monsoon.

The main ‘pandit’ of the temple, Dharmendra Sharma, has urged the ASI to restore the Trilokinath shrine as soon as possible.

Prashant Dogra, Conservation Assistant of the ASI, said that the file to repair (restore) this shrine is awaiting approval for funds from the higher authorities. “Once the funds are sanctioned, we will begin the restoration work,” he said.

The Baijnath Shiva Temple, known for its ancient Nagara-style architecture, attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every year. The ongoing neglect of the Trilokinath shrine’s restoration has become a matter of public concern, with calls growing for the ASI and higher authorities to intervene promptly.