Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; orange alert issued

The southwest monsoon entered several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

“The monsoon has covered several parts of the state, including Shimla and Manali,” said a senior official of the weather department here.

The monsoon has entered the state a few days earlier than the normal date of arrival, which is June 25.

The official said several parts of the state will receive light to moderate rain over the next five to seven days.

The department has already issued an orange alert for June 22-23 and June 25-26 for several districts.