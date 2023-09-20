IIT Mandi will become the country’s first drone training government institute in agriculture sector.

Shimla: IIT Mandi Hub will soon train 100 pilots to bring drone revolution in the agriculture sector. For this, the first batch of training will start in October. This training will be completely free under the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Scheme.

IIT Mandi will become the first government institute in the country to offer a course on drones in the agriculture sector. The duration of this course is only three months. The candidate must have an Indian passport.

Their age should not be less than 18 years. Apart from this, youth who have passed 10th, 12th and ITI and have two years of experience in the agriculture sector can apply by visiting the website of IIT Mandi Hub.

This will be taught in a three month course

In the three-month course, youth will be taught how to fly drones, the formalities required for providing license to drone pilots, making youth masters in drone applications, and spraying drones in agricultural fields.

Apart from this, youth will be given training in monitoring of trees and plants, monitoring of land condition, sowing and complete maintenance of crops.