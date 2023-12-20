Vacancy for 910 Posts in Indian Navy, Applicants can Apply till 31st December

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to various command posts including Chargeman, Senior Draftsman and Tradesman Mate. Navy has released the recruitment notification.

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website joinIndiannavy.gov.in. Vacancy has been issued for 910 posts in the Indian Navy, for this applicants can apply till 31st December.

Vacancy details

Tradesman Mate (Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands): 610 posts, Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop and Factory): 42 posts, Senior Draftsman (Electrical, Mechanical, Construction, Cartographic and Armament): 258 posts.

Age Range

Minimum age-18 years, Maximum age-25 years

Maximum age for Senior Draftsman – 27 years

Educational Qualification

Chargeman- B.Sc or Diploma from relevant field.

Senior Draftsman- ITI or Diploma in relevant field. Draftsman- 10th pass with ITI in relevant field.