Yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning in Himachal for next 4 days

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning at most places across the state over the next four days.

Gusty winds at around 40-50 kmph are likely at many places during this period.

Except Lahaul and Spiti, all other districts will experience these conditions on all four or on two to three days.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from May 2. There’s also a forecast for light to moderate precipitation over some parts of mid hills and low hills/plains and at isolated places over high hills from May 1-3.

Light to moderate precipitation is likely over many parts of mid hills and low hills/plains and at some parts over high hills on May 4.