Road connectivity restored in many Lahaul-Spiti areas

The BRO has intensified snow-clearing operations across the Lahaul and Spiti region following heavy snowfall yesterday that disrupted traffic in the district.

The snowfall caused extensive disruption in the movement of vehicles, especially in remote areas of the district. However, the BRO and local authorities have worked tirelessly to restore road connectivity and ensure the safety of commuters.

Today, a tourist vehicle was rescued from the Lahaul Valley and safely brought to Manali, marking a significant achievement in the snow clearance efforts.

The BRO also restored road connectivity between Manali and Keylong via the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh Highway, specifically for the movement of 4×4 vehicles. This move ensures smoother access to the region despite the harsh weather conditions.

The road leading to Killar in Chamba district, starting from Tandi in Lahaul and Spiti, has been cleared for the movement of light vehicles.

Keylong and Darcha, two key locations in the district, also saw restored connectivity today, further facilitating the movement of essential traffic.

The PWD has been working relentlessly to restore rural road networks, ensuring that isolated villages are not cut off due to the extreme weather conditions. Authorities have mobilised workforce and machinery to clear these roads and provide access to remote areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti, Rahul Kumar, acknowledged the efforts of the BRO and PWD, stating that significant progress has been made in restoring roads such as the Manali-Keylong, Tandi-Udaipur and Darcha-Keylong routes for the movement of 4×4 vehicles.

However, the DC urged the public to exercise caution while travelling in the region due to ongoing cold waves and the risk of snow avalanches in high-altitude areas.

In light of the current conditions, the Deputy Commissioner has advised travellers to avoid venturing into snow-prone and avalanche-prone zones in the district for their safety. The entire district remains under the grip of cold waves, and authorities are on high alert to monitor and respond to weather-related challenges.