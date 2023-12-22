If speed limit is crossed on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane, challan will be issued online

Shimla: Now those driving at overspeed on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane should be careful. Now vehicle challans will be issued online only. Police have installed ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System) at four places.

The speed has been fixed at 60 kilometers per hour on the four-lane. But vehicles are running at a higher speed than this. Due to this, accidents are also happening every day. The police have started an exercise to ensure the speed limit is followed on the four lanes.

ITMS cameras have been installed near Tunnel No. 1 Kainchimod, Mandi Bharadi Chowk, Auhar, and Tunnel Char Tehra. Over speeding vehicles will be captured in these cameras. The cameras will work even at night.

Currently, these cameras will be monitored from the control room in the Superintendent of Police office. Later, they will be monitored from the police station to be built on the four-lane. Apart from this, manual challans are also being issued for over speeding vehicles on four lanes.

In December alone, the police have issued challans for 147 vehicles. According to the police, these days there is fog on the four lanes passing through the lake shore. On top of that, the drivers are also driving at over speed.

Due to this, accidents are happening every day. To reduce accidents, it is necessary to follow the prescribed speed. ITMS has been established for this. Apart from this, manual challans are also being issued by running a special campaign.

The speed of vehicles on four lanes is very high which is causing accidents. At a time when people will become aware that challan action is taken for driving at excessive speed, then there will be a lot of improvement in the drivers.

The speed of 60 km per hour has been fixed for all types of vehicles on four lanes. Vehicles running more than this will be made online.