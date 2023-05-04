Public Service Commission Changed the Pattern of Class 3 Recruitment

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has now started the process for the recruitment of class three, in which new rules have been set for the recruitment of class three.

The first change has been made in this that now there will be two exams even in class three recruitments. In this, the exam will be given on the basis of Multiple Choice Question ie MCQ in the written test.

The second exam will be SAT i.e. Subject Aptitude Test, for which 120 marks have been kept. This exam will be based on the merit of the previous exam. That is, SAT will be held only if there is merit in the MCQ exam.

According to the new rules, MCQs will have five options for a question instead of four, in which the fifth option will be none of these.

In this, it has been decided that all the candidates participating in the examination will have to fill the circle on the fifth option if they do not know the answer to any of the four questions.

That is, the candidates do not have the option that if they do not know the answer to the question, then they should leave that question blank.

Doing so will result in negative marking in the paper. The rule so far in any written examination is that four options are given to the candidates in MCQs.

Along with this, there is negative marking only for wrong answers, but for the first time this change has been made in class three recruitments that instead of 4, 5 options will be given in it.

If the candidate is not satisfied with any of the four answers, then he/she has to fill the fifth option. Although there is no such arrangement in any other type of examination including UPSC, but the Public Service Commission has adopted this procedure for the first time.

It may be noted that after the dissolution of the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission, the entire responsibility of recruitment has now been given to the Public Service Commission.

In this, first there is to be a written examination for the recruitment of conductor, whose advertisement has also been issued. In this, the process of recruitment has been started for a total of 380 posts.

In such a situation, now this new rule has been made for the candidates. After this, the Public Service Commission will start recruitment for other posts as soon as possible.

In this, the candidates who have applied earlier from Hamirpur Selection Commission will not have to pay the fees again. For this, the old fee slip will have to be shown to the students, only after that they will be given fee exemption.