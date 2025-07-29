Cabinet okays special relief package, Rs 7 lakh for totally damaged house

The state government yesterday decided to grant a special relief package to the families that had been affected by the rain disaster during the ongoing monsoon season.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here. The Cabinet extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the rain disaster.

Under the relief package, a compensation of Rs 7 lakh would be given for a completely damaged house and Rs 1 lakh for a partially damaged house, a major hike from the past.

A compensation of Rs 10,000 that was given in the case of damaged shops or dhabas had been enhanced 10 times to Rs 1 lakh.

The state government would provide an enhanced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for damaged cowsheds, Rs 70,000 for the loss of the belongings of the owners of the property and Rs 50,000 for the loss of the belongings of tenants.

A sum of Rs 55,000 per animal would be granted for the loss of large milch animals instead of Rs 37,500 and Rs 9,000 instead of Rs 4,000 for the loss of goats, pigs, sheep and lambs.

Besides, the government would provide Rs 25,000 as compensation for a fully damaged polyhouse and Rs 50,000 for the de-silting of houses.

It would also give a compensation of Rs 10,000 per bigha for the loss of agriculture and horticulture land instead of Rs 3,900 per bigha provided earlier.

The Cabinet approved the Rs 100 crore Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, aimed at strengthening forest conservation through a community-driven approach.

Under this initiative, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, self-help groups and other registered community groups would be involved in forest conservation.

The Cabinet allotted land in favour of Himachal Pradesh Milkfed for the establishment of a milk processing plant at Mehandali in Rohru tehsil of Shimla district.

It approved the creation and filling of eight posts of various categories in the Pain and Palliative Care Cell under the Department of Radiotherapy at the IGMC, Shimla.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade the Health Centre at Dhaneta in Hamirpur district to a Community Health Centre.

It approved the opening of a new police post at Khaira under Sunni police station, reconstitution of the Ratti-Nagachala Special Area and the Nerchowk Planning Area in Mandi and the upgrade of Jawali Nagar Panchayat in Kangra to a municipal council.

The Cabinet condemned disrespect shown towards the national flag by anti-social elements and misbehaviour with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh during his recent visit to Seraj in Mandi district. A detailed presentation on the recent disaster and the response measures undertaken was given at the meeting.

Govt amends municipal election rules

The state government on Monday amended the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 2015, to address procedural gaps and practical difficulties encountered during elections

The Rule 9 was amended to introduce a standard format for the final publication of wards, ensuring uniformity across the state

As per the amendment, Rules 27 and 28 were revised to include a provision that no changes or addition to the electoral roll would be allowed once the election programme was notified under Rule 35

Further, Rule 35(3) was amended to transfer the authority of notifying the election programme from the Deputy Commissioner to the State Election Commission, which would now be responsible for issuing the notification at least seven days prior to the filing of nomination papers

Besides, Rule 88 was amended to allow nominated members to take the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India along with the elected members