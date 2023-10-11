Posts should be filled in Forest Department soon

Shimla: To meet the shortage of ministerial staff in the Forest Department, Himachal Pradesh Forest Department Ministerial Staff Association has made a three-point plan.

This decision was taken under the chairmanship of Forest Department Ministerial Staff Association President Prakash Badal.

Under this three-point program, to fill more than 100 vacant posts in the Forest Department, the Association will meet the Head of the Department, Secretary Forest and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and will also call for filling the posts lying vacant in the Forest Department for a long time.

In the meeting, deep concern was also expressed regarding the delay in promotion of various categories of posts lying vacant in the Forest Department.

Prakash Badal said that the Forest Department employees will meet Forest Department Chief Rajiv Kumar next week and will also request to fill the vacant posts of ministerial staff in the Forest Department soon.

Prakash Badal said that due to shortage of ministerial staff in the Forest Department, there is huge pressure on the employees in many divisions of the department. Due to this, the ministerial employees of the department are working under stress.

Prakash Badal also expressed concern over the fact that many posts of forest guards have been filled for many years, but ministerial staff have not been recruited for many years, due to which the burden of four employees in the department is falling on one person.

Association’s senior vice presidents Narayan Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary Rajneesh Thakur, treasurer Chiranji Lal Verma, vice president Sanjeev Dogra, Rampur unit president Manoj Thapar, Narayan Singh, Krishna Singh and Harish Verma were present in the meeting.