Paragliding will Get ‘New Flight’ in Kangra

Kangra district is being developed as an adventure tourism hub. For this purpose, the district administration is engaged in giving new flight to paragliding activities in Kangra.

Efforts are being made towards the development of all the four paragliding sites in the district and expansion of facilities there.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal said this while presiding over the meeting of District Level Paragliding Regulatory Committee held at Dharamshala on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has a vision to develop Kangra district as a tourism capital.

To make his vision come true, work is being done to promote tourism activities, especially to make the district a hub of adventure tourism. Paragliding activities are an important component of adventure tourism.

At present there are four paragliding sites in the district namely Bir Billing, Indrunag, Narwana and Majhin. He asked the officers to work for the development of these four paragliding sites and to increase the facilities there.

He instructed to complete formalities regarding land acquisition and make cases for expansion of take-off and landing sites at these places.

ADM Rohit Rathore, Deputy Director of Tourism Vinay Dhiman, SDM Baijnath Salim Azam and SDM Dharamshala Shilpi Bekta and representatives of paragliding associations or operating units across the district and officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

Dr. Nipun Jindal instructed to take full care of cleanliness at the take-off and landing sites in Bir Billing area through Special Area Development Authority SADA.

He said that 16 lakh plastic solid waste management units would be set up in Bir. Funds have been released for this.

