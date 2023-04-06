CM Sukhu Expressed Concern over the Increasing Cases of Corona, Urged People to Wear Masks

Expressing concern over the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged the people of the state to follow the corona protocol and wear masks in crowded places to check the spread of the virus.

The chief minister was presiding over a conference on the ‘Strong role of Himachal Pradesh legislators in improving health services during and after the pandemic in India’ organized by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (IAPPD) here.

He said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and now the society has to learn to live with the coronavirus.

CM Sukhu said that the present government is making necessary reforms in the health sector to provide specialized medical care services to the people.

The positive results of these reforms will be seen in the coming times. He said that modern technology would be inculcated in the state’s health institutions to make them world-class so that people could get modern medical facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that a robotic surgery facility would be available in Medical College Tanda and IGMC Shimla in the next six months.

This will not only save precious time of the patients but will also provide accurate results. He said that the construction work of PAT block at IGMC Shimla has been started and Rs.50 crore would be spent for the installation of PAT scan machine at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated Rs 11 crore for setting up a 175-bed medical emergency facility with trauma center at IGMC Shimla.

He said that the construction work of Chamba and Hamirpur Medical Colleges had been expedited and was likely to be completed this year, which would provide specialist medical services closer to home to the people of these areas.

He said that with a view to promote transparency in the system, the State Government has also constituted Medical Services Corporation for the procurement of medicines, equipment, and machinery in health institutions.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government was taking various welfare and public welfare decisions to benefit each and every section of the society.

The state government is committed to fulfill all the guarantees given by the Congress party to the people of the state during the assembly elections in a phased manner.

He said that the State Government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State and the Green Budget is a positive step in this direction.

He said that the present government was committed to preserve the clean environment of the State and several initiatives had been taken to check pollution emissions which would go a long way in mitigating the problem of climate change.