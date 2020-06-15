Coronavirus: Himachal reports new case; state tally rises to 503

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported a new case of coronavirus, taking the state’s case tally to 503.

Solan reported the new case of the deadly disease, taking the total in the district to 40.

A man, who had returned from Noida and was under institutional quarantine, tested COVID-positive at Barotiwala on Sunday.

Medical Officer, Health, Dr NK Gupta, said the man had come back on June 8 and his sample was drawn on June 12. He was shifted to ESIC, Katha for treatment.

There are 11 active cases in the district while 25 have been cured and four have migrated to Gurgaon.

Source : The Tribune

