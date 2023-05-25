CM Sukhu Announced, Electricity Board Employees will also Get Old Pension, Protest Over

Shimla: Employees of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board will also get the benefit of old pension. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement in Dharamshala before leaving for Hyderabad.

About 9,000 employees of the State Electricity Board will be benefited by this decision of the government. Before the announcement of the Chief Minister, this morning the employees of the State Electricity Board took to the streets demanding the restoration of the old pension.

Thousands of employees from all over the state gathered at Chaura Maidan in Shimla and staged a protest and raised slogans against the government.

As soon as the Chief Minister’s announcement was made, the employees called off the picket and returned to duty.

Employees Union General Secretary Hiralal Verma has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for restoring the old pension.

On the other hand, other unions including Power Finance and Account Association, Technical Employees Association, Power Finance and Account Association, Driver and Auto Employees Association, Project Engineer Association, Junior Engineer and Assistant Engineer Association, Power Engineer Association, and Graduate JE Association also thanked the CM.