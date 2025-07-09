District Courts in Shimla receive bomb threats

The premises of District Court in Shimla were vacated and security was beefed up after a bomb threat email, threatening to blow up the premises of the court was received here today, triggering panic in the court premises.

According to reports, in the email, it was mentioned that explosives have been placed in the court premises and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as well as suicide RDX blasts will soon occur in the court complex.

Acting upon the email, a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs and police personnel reached the court complex and conducted a thorough search operation and sanitisation of the entire premises. However, no such explosives were found.

Similarly, an email threatening to blow up the Court complex with explosives was also received by the District and Sessions Court, Rampur in Shimla district after which the entire court building was evacuated and search and sanitisation operation was conducted.

Similar threat emails were also received at the District and Sessions Court complex in Kullu, Nahan and Chamba after which a prompt action was taken by the police. However, no such explosive material was found from the court premises.

Police officials confirmed the report and said that the situation was under control and efforts are underway to find out the origins of the threat emails.

Over the past few months, Himachal Pradesh has been receiving bomb threat emails. Earlier, similar, threat emails were received by the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Chief Secretary’s office, Himachal Pradesh High Court and Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandi, Chamba and Hamirpur districts, that turned out to be hoaxes.