CM visits disaster-hit Seraj, Thunag, announces Rs 7 lakh for house rebuilding

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday visited disaster-hit areas of the Seraj and Thunag Assembly constituencies in Mandi district and assured the affected families of all possible help from the state government.

He also inspected relief camp set up at Bagsiad for those displaced by the rain calamity.

Sukhu reviewed the relief measures and facilities at the Bagsiad camp and interacted with the people affected by cloudbursts and flashfloods there to have firsthand feedback.

While moist of the people at the camp acknowledged the prompt and effective arrangements made by the Mandi district administration, many of them expressed deep concern over severe damage caused to their homes by torrential heavy rain and cloudbursts.

Several families expressed wish to return home but their houses had either been completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable due to the rain disaster. They urged the Chief Minister to expedite their rehabilitation.

Sukhu assured the affected people that the government was standing firmly with them in this hour of distress and would ensure their timely rehabilitation.

He said that the state would provide land to those who had lost their properties, wherever feasible.

However, he noted that the allocation of forestland required clearance from the Union Government and the state would soon forward a proposal for necessary approval.

He appealed to all MPs from Himachal Pradesh to actively support the request for forestland allotment to expedite the rehabilitation process.

“No compensation can truly make up for the loss of life but the state government is committed to providing relief for the damage caused to homes, shops, livestock shelters, and animals,” he added.

He announced a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to each family for rebuilding damaged homes.

The Chief Minister toured several affected areas, including Bagsiad, Thunag, Thunadi, Lambathach, Jarol, Pandavshila, Kuthah and Janjheli, and interacted with the disaster-hit villagers and listened to their concerns.

Sukhu, while speaking with mediapersons, said relief and rescue operations in Seraj were being carried out on a war footing.

He said that the restoration of blocked roads was a priority and around 50 JCB and other heavy machines of the Public Works Department (PWD) had been deployed to clear debris. “Delivering relief materials remains a challenge until road connectivity is restored,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda was addressing journalists at Thunag just when the Chief Minister’s convoy passed by.