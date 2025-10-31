Leisure trip turns tragic, 25-year-old drowns in Bhagsunag waterfall

A 25-year-old youth hailing from Kinnaur district drowned in the Bhagsunag waterfall near McLeodganj on Thursday evening, the local authorities confirmed here today.

The deceased has been identified as Hrithik Kumar (25), son of Tek Chand, a resident of Barang village near Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

The local police officials said Hrithik had come to Dharamsala-McLeodganj with his friend Shashank, son of Jag Mohan, also a resident of Barang village, for a leisure trip.

The incident occurred when they were bathing in the waterfall. Hrithik reportedly ventured too far into the deep water despite being cautioned by others present on the spot. Unfortunately, he drowned in the water.

Upon receiving information, a police team from McLeodganj police station led by SHO Deepak Kumar reached the site and initiated an investigation. The body was recovered and kept at the zonal hospital in Dharamsala Hospital for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted today.

The police have recorded the statement of witnesses present on the spot and initiated inquest proceedings into the incident. The deceased’s family was informed about the incident.