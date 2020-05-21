15 new Covid-19 positive cases in Himachal

Fifteen more persons tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total tally in Himachal Pradesh to 125. Five persons each from Solan, Kangra and Hamirpur districts have tested positive.

Five persons, who returned from West Bengal, tested positive in Baddi late on Wednesday night, taking the tally of total Covid-19 positive cases in Solan district to 14. These are the first cases to be detected since April 10.

Of the new cases, three persons hail from Nand village, while two are from Bari village in Ramshehar Tehsil of Nalagarh.

All five had returned in a truck without permission and were under institutional quarantine since May 17. There were 59 people in the quarantine centre at the Government Senior Secondary School, Manpura, and the latest coronavirus positive results have created panic in the health staff.

The five persons had begun their journey from West Bengal on May 13 and had arrived here four days later without a pass. All five are men who were working as labourers in West Bengal.

They have been shifted to the Covid-19 care hospital at ESIC, Katha, in Barotiwala. Their samples had been sent for testing on May 19. They are in the age group of 25 to 45 years.

All the nine cases detected in Baddi earlier have been cured.

Meanwhile, two politicians of the BJP distributed fruit at this centre on Wednesday, which was an alarming revealation as it could trigger community spread.

Had returned to Kangra from Mumbai

Dharamsala: Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district late on Wednesday night. All those who tested positive had come back from Mumbai and were under institutional quarantine.

The persons who tested positive are — a 41-year-old woman of village Adhwani near Jawalamukhi, a 54-year-old man of village Saliali in Nurpur, a 24-year-old man from Nagrota Bagwan town, a 57-year-old man from village Kathla in Jaisinghpur Tehsil and a 36-year-old man from Bhawarna.

All five have been shifted to the Covid-19 containment centre at Baijnath. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Kangra district has gone up to 40.

Five test positive in Hamirpur

Hamirpur: Five more persons, including a woman, tested positive on Thursday, taking the tally of total Covid patients in Hamirpur district to 20.

Of the new cases, four had returned from Mumbai, while one is a primary contact of a coronavirus positive person. All five patients have been shifted to a Covid treatment hospital at Bhota.

