What gift will CM Sukhu give on Himachal Day, Employees waiting for Arrears and dearness allowance

Shimla: What gift will Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu give from tribal district Lahul Spiti on the occasion of Himachal Day on April 15? This is a topic of discussion nowadays.

Unlike the common people, government employees are waiting for the arrears and dearness allowance of the new pay commission.

In both these items, the state government has to pay more than 10 thousand crores. Government employees are hoping that the Chief Minister will make an announcement on April 15 regarding dearness allowance.

11% dearness allowance is pending in the state and the state government has not yet paid the three installments the Central Government.

However, there is not much hope among the employees regarding the arrears. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has also talked about waiting for two years regarding the arrears.

On the other hand, if we talk about the treasury of the state, then in the month of March, 2023 itself, an amount of 3600 crore loan is lying in the treasury.

Despite this, there is also a compulsion before the state government to make any other financial payment apart from salary and pension.

Actually, the Himachal government cannot take any loans in the first three months of the new financial year. The money coming from the Government of India also comes a little late in the beginning.

In such a situation, a treasury balance has been created for the next three months through advance loans. That is, till the month of June, the state government has to run its sanctions liabilities with the help of the loan amount taken in March.

In such a situation, whether the Chief Minister will make any announcement for dearness allowance out of this amount, it will be known only on 15th April.

He will be in Shimla for the cabinet on April 13 and it is possible that on the same day, there will be a discussion with the Chief Secretary and officials of the Finance Department regarding the announcements of Himachal Day.

The Chief Minister will also distribute state awards on Himachal Day on April 15.

This time, the Civil Service Award is being given to the team of the Disease Prevention Program through the Mission Director of NHM. Three people are being honored as a source of inspiration.

These include Padma Shri Nekram Sharma of Karsog, Prem Singh Chauhan of Kotkhai, and Principal of Pine Grove School Kasauli Captain AJ Singh.

Himachal Gaurav Awards are being given to Lokesh Chandel, Assistant Sub Inspector Rani, folk singer Karnail Rana and Nemchand Thakur.